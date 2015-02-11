You can win Warren Buffett's old custom Cadillac

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Warren Buffett is auctioning off his 2006 Cadillac DTS sedan to raise money for one of his favourite charities, Girls Inc.

The car will come specially customised with Buffett’s signature across the dashboard, and less than 20,000 miles on the odometer, according to online auction site Proxibid.

Best part? The winner gets to meet the 84-year-old Oracle of Omaha, who will personally hand over the keys.

Buffett held a similar auction for his 2001 Lincoln back in 2006 and managed to raise $US73,200.

His daughter, Susan, is a director at Girls Inc, which aims to empower young girls through educational activities.

The auction will run from Wednesday, Feb. 11 through Thursday, Feb. 19. Get your bids ready.

