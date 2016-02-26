There's nothing Warren Buffett does more in his annual letters than shamelessly plug GEICO

Via Bloomberg:

Warren Buffett is expected to release his latest letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders on Saturday morning. 

(Disclosure: I’m a shareholder.)

Past editions have included discussions of betting on America, the insurance business, and what Buffett has gotten wrong over the years

And according to a report from Bloomberg’s Lily Katz, Buffett has plugged Berkshire’s GEICO insurance subsidiary more times than he’s brought up anything else in the last 15 years. 

Other top mentions include baseball, country music, and biblical references. 

