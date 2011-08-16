13F Watch: The Latest Moves Of Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett’s latest 13F filing is out for Berkshire Hathaway.



Here’s a look at the Oracle of Omaha’s latest moves in the last quarter.

Via WSJ’s Deal Journal:

Berkshire owned nearly 1.5 million shares of Dollar General as of June 30.

Berkshire owned nearly 405,000 shares of Mastercard as of June 30 nearly doubling his stake in the credit-card issuer. In the last filing, Buffett had 216,000 shares as of March 31.

Buffett’s Berkshire cut its position in Kraft stock by about 5.5%. As of June 30, he reported owning 99.5 million shares of Kraft, which recently split into separate entities — a move Buffett supported. As of March 31, he reported owning more than 105 million shares in Kraft.

(HT: Josh Brown)

