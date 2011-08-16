13F Watch: The Latest Moves Of Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett’s latest 13F filing is out for Berkshire Hathaway.
Here’s a look at the Oracle of Omaha’s latest moves in the last quarter.
Via WSJ’s Deal Journal:
- Berkshire owned nearly 1.5 million shares of Dollar General as of June 30.
- Berkshire owned nearly 405,000 shares of Mastercard as of June 30 nearly doubling his stake in the credit-card issuer. In the last filing, Buffett had 216,000 shares as of March 31.
- Buffett’s Berkshire cut its position in Kraft stock by about 5.5%. As of June 30, he reported owning 99.5 million shares of Kraft, which recently split into separate entities — a move Buffett supported. As of March 31, he reported owning more than 105 million shares in Kraft.
(HT: Josh Brown)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.