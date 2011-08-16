13F Watch: The Latest Moves Of Warren Buffett

Julia La Roche
warren buffett

Warren Buffett’s latest 13F filing is out for Berkshire Hathaway.   

Here’s a look at the Oracle of Omaha’s latest moves in the last quarter. 

Via WSJ’s Deal Journal:

  • Berkshire owned nearly 1.5 million shares of Dollar General as of June 30.
  • Berkshire owned nearly 405,000 shares of Mastercard as of June 30 nearly doubling his stake in the credit-card issuer.  In the last filing, Buffett had 216,000 shares as of March 31. 
  • Buffett’s Berkshire cut its position in Kraft stock by about 5.5%.  As of June 30, he reported owning 99.5 million shares of Kraft, which recently split into separate entities — a move Buffett supported.  As of March 31, he reported owning more than 105 million shares in Kraft.

(HT: Josh Brown)

