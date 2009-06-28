Warren Buffett: 20% Off

As expected, lunch with Warren did not go for as much this time around as it did last year.



Reuters: A bidder agreed to pay $1.68 million for a steak lunch with billionaire investor Warren Buffett in a charity auction completed Friday night, according to eBay Inc’s website, where the bidding took place.

The winning bid in the 10th annual fund-raiser fell short of last year’s record $2.11 million, paid by Hong Kong-based investor Zhao Danyang. The starting price was $25,000.

But then, 20% down is better than the Performance of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK), which is off 30% from last year.

