Warren Buffett Is Starring In The Season Finale Of "The Office"

Photo: Screen Grab via CNN Money

On Thursday evening, the 50-minute long season finale of The Office will air.Guess who will be in it. Warren Buffett!



After several seasons, Steve Carrell is leaving the show, and the final episode showcases a lineup of interviewees jockeying for the top job at the Scranton branch of fictional paper company Dunder Mifflin, that has been made available by the exit of Carrell’s character, Michael Scott.

Potential candidates will be played by Jim Carrey, Will Arnett, Ricky Gervais, Ray Romano and James Spader.

Will Ferrell, as a man called DeAngelo Vickers, is the temporary replacement for Carrell’s character, but won’t appear in the season finale.

And NBC just confirmed that Warren Buffett will also be interviewing for the gig, according to Variety.

Buffett is kind of returning the favour — he used the the cast of The Office for a skit that aired during the Berkshire Annual General Meeting in April. The Oracle pretended to “take over for Michael Scott” at Dunder Mifflin, which apparently the crowd ate up, according to Dealbook.

Scott confidently informed his Office employees during the scene, that “Berkshire Hathaway is best known for producing all of Anne Hathaway’s works.”

The Office isn’t actually Buffett’s first foray into TV acting; he appeared on the soap opera, All My Children, not once, but twice. His first cameo was in 1992, and the second was in 2008. He pretends to take a call from Bill Gates.

On his role in the 2008 cameo, according to USA Today:

Buffett’s part is being written into a story line of the show involving the character Erica Kane, the vixen entrepreneur and self-styled media mogul played by series veteran Susan Lucci. Lucci’s character recently pleaded guilty to insider trading — a crime she unintentionally committed — but ended up a fugitive when another convict she was handcuffed to escaped en route to prison.

Cohen said Buffett will enter the plot after Erica’s capture and imprisonment when he is called upon by their mutual friend, Opal, to use his influence to try to leverage a deal on Erica’s behalf.

Cohen said Buffett will be paid the union scale salary as a “day player” for his role, roughly $700. Buffett told Nixon recently that he never cashed his check from his 1992 appearance. Instead, he had it framed as an office memento with a photograph from his day on the set, according to Cohen.

The clip of Buffett is below:



Don’t miss the best 15 things Warren Buffett has ever said about investing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.