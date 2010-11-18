PAYBACK: Warren Buffet Will Receive An Award From The White House

Warren Buffett wrote a huge wet kiss pro-bailout editorial in today’s New York Times.



And now he’s getting a Presidential Medal of Freedom, sources tell the AP.

Presumably, the award isn’t directly related to the editorial, but it may have to do with Buffett’s large contributions to resolving the financial crisis.

Buffett wil be one of 15 people to receive the award early next year.

