Warren Buffett Makes His First Donation Ever To An Independent Political Group

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Warren Buffett, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, poses for a portrait in New York October 22, 2013.

Warren Buffett has just done something he’s never done before. The third richest man in the world just gave $US25,000 to “Ready For Hillary,” a group raising money to help Hillary Clinton get to the White House, according to Bloomberg.

That is the maximum amount of money the organisation allows an individual to give.

As Bloomberg notes, he’s given lots of money in the past to party committees and candidates, but he’s stayed away from political action committees — until now. This is his first ever donation to an independent political group.

Back in the last election cycle, super-PAC’s supporting the president’s re-election tried to get Buffett to support them financially. As Bloomberg notes, Buffett said “I don’t want to see democracy go in that direction,” when asked about the issue at an annual shareholders meeting.

Apparently he’s changed his tune.

This is not, however, the first we’re hearing about Buffett’s support for Clinton. As CNN notes, he told them in 2012 that she was the most qualified candidate for 2016.

“I don’t see how you could have anybody better qualified,” Buffett told CNN’s Poppy Harlow. “I like what she believes in … I think she’s extraordinarily able and energetic for that matter in pushing those beliefs.”

