Warren Buffett Thinks Bryan Cranston's 'Breaking Bad' Meth Drug Lord Is A 'Great Businessman'

Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images Warren Buffet with ‘Breaking Bad’ star Aaron Paul at the premiere for the series final eight episodes.

Warren Buffett is 82, a billionaire, and a huge fan of “Breaking Bad.”

The Berkshire Hathaway CEO showed up last week to the premiere of season 5’s final eight episodes at Lincoln Center.

While speaking with Buzzfeed, Buffett not only told them he’s a big fan of the AMC series, but praised Bryan Cranston’s chemistry-teacher-turned-meth-cook character Walter White.

Buffet recalled making a sketch with “Breaking Bad” actors Cranston and Aaron Paul to be shown at a Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting this year and referred to Albuquerque’s drug kingpin as “a great businessman,” saying “he’s my guy if I ever have to go toe-to-toe with anyone.”

We’re not sure how closely Buffett pays attention to the show, but the proclaimed “great businessman” has personally killed at least two dozen men, poisoned a small child, lied his way to the top of the meth business, and is currently on the run under an alias.

Remember Walt’s previous business partner Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) once referred to the same guy as a ticking time bomb.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.