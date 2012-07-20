Warren Beatty And Annette Bening's Transgender Son Speaks Out In New Video

‘My name is Stephen. I identify as a trans man, a faggy queen, a homosexual, a queer, a nerd fighter, a writer, an artist and a guy who needs a haircut,” begins Stephen Ira Beatty, born Kathlyn Elizabeth Beatty, in the below video for the website, WeHappyTrans.com.



Stephen, now age 20 and a sophomore at Sarah Lawrence college, first began the transition from a girl to a boy at age 14.

In the video posted earlier this year, Stephen thanks his friends and peers for being so supportive during his switch, but noticeably leaves out his famous parents.

Watch the entire video below.

