HOUSE OF THE DAY: Warren Beatty And Annette Bening Just Listed Their Los Angeles Mansion For $7 Million

Callie Bost
annette bening warren beatty house

Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com and Trulia

One of Hollywood’s few successfully married couples, Warren Beatty and Annette Bening, are desperately trying to sell their beautiful Los Angeles mansion after a failed attempt to find a renter.The pair is selling the house for $6.995 million, according to Trulia. The sale comes after Beatty and Bening put the house up for rent for $27,500 a month, then reduced the price to $25,000 a month in December.

But if you’re into renting, don’t worry. Beatty and Bening still have the house listed for rent at an even lower price of $19,995 a month.

This almost 11,000-square-foot Mediterranean estate has a lot to offer. The main house sports six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, a gym and an office, among other amenities. There’s also an infinity pool on the premises.

If you are interested in purchasing this star-studded estate, act now. It’s available immediately.

This charming house has French doors (and lush foliage).

This sprawling staircase has an elegant, detailed handrail.

Even the bathrooms are spacious.

Don't worry about compromising your privacy. The estate is at the end of a long driveway, and the whole property is secluded by trees.

Enjoy beautiful views of Los Angeles while basking in the infinity pool.

organise a game of kickball in this massive backyard that is perfect for kids.

There is even a forest to explore on the property.

Who knows? If you buy this house, you may meet Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin.

They just bought a Los Angeles mansion for $10.45 million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.