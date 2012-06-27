HOUSE OF THE DAY: Warren Beatty And Annette Bening Just Listed Their Los Angeles Mansion For $7 Million

Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com and Trulia

One of Hollywood’s few successfully married couples, Warren Beatty and Annette Bening, are desperately trying to sell their beautiful Los Angeles mansion after a failed attempt to find a renter.The pair is selling the house for $6.995 million, according to Trulia. The sale comes after Beatty and Bening put the house up for rent for $27,500 a month, then reduced the price to $25,000 a month in December.



But if you’re into renting, don’t worry. Beatty and Bening still have the house listed for rent at an even lower price of $19,995 a month.

This almost 11,000-square-foot Mediterranean estate has a lot to offer. The main house sports six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, a gym and an office, among other amenities. There’s also an infinity pool on the premises.

If you are interested in purchasing this star-studded estate, act now. It’s available immediately.

