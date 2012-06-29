WARNING: Video Games Are Breaking Limbs

Photo: Screenshot

In a recent Gamespot post it was announced that professional StarCraft II player Lim “BoxeR” Yo Hwan–arguably one of the best SC II players in the world–would be sidelined from the gaming world indefinitely. Having sustained a shoulder injury back in May, he plans to continue rehabilitation at least until the release of “Heart of Swarm” (which as of now, does not even have a 2012 release date).Lim’s injury is just one of many video game-related injuries sustained while playing physical (Wii) and non-physical (sit-down) video games.



Jimmy’s knee post-surgery.

Photo: Screenshot

One gamer, Jimmy, has even dedicated an entire site to his broken knee, an injury he sustained while playing guitar hero.On his site guitarherobrokemyknee.com, he describes his gruesome injury: “I breathed deep, my rock meter was maxed out and I was going to make this audience feel it. I twisted to the right and threw my guitar in the air! Instead of a roaring audience I heard a loud snap!”

Another 7-year old broke her foot while playing Wii’s “Just Dance 3” with her brother.

After reviewing data from the National Electronic Injury, a study performed by Doctor Patrick O. O’Toole stated that between 2004 and 2009, 696 injuries were sustained through playing video games.

Surprisingly, only 92 of those were from “interactive” games, including Wii. The most vulnerable body parts up for injury were the ankle, foot, neck and shoulder, but as we see from Jimmy’s photo, anything can happen when you’re in the heat of the moment.

Have you experienced injuries while playing video games? Tell us your story by sending an e-mail to [email protected]

SEE ALSO: Seeking nominations for the most eligible bachelors and bachelorettes in the video game industry >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.