Warning To Jeff Bewkes: Mess With Former AOL Boss Jon Miller At Your Own Peril (TWX, YHOO)

We’re still trying to make sense of the puzzling he-said, he-said regarding Time Warner’s (TWX) decision to stop former AOL CEO Jon Miller from taking a seat on Yahoo’s board. The latest spin we’re hearing from the Time Warner camp: Miller and Yahoo (YHOO) may have misinterpreted “body language” from Jeff Bewkes which made them think they had permission to get out of a non-compete. Whatever.



What we do know: We are not going to mess with Jon Miller. Not because of his track record at AOL (for an interesting discussion about Jon’s tenure there, check out the back and forth in the comments on our earlier post). But because he can snap us like a twig.

At least, that’s the impression we get looking that the photos* in the March/April 2006 issue of Kung Fu Magazine, where Jon explains his study of Chinese martial arts, which he started up 30 years ago.

In the magazine’s cover story, Jon describes martial arts not as a kind of violence but as a way to train himself physically, mentally and spiritually. He sounds like the kind of guy who might take this week’s setback in stride.

“Chen Taiji emphasises extremely high levels of precision taught with tiny corrections that have a big impact. Master Ren is a technician. He knows where/how everything should be and is supposed to work. Everything is very precise.” He notes Chen Taiji’s emphasis on precision as “translating to my work in the business world, where small things that start wrong can end up as big problems.”

Miller adds, “As Master Ren teaches, Peng is a connected state of fullness; it is both hard and soft. The concept of Peng can be helpful in dealing with situations like workplace confrontations. You don’t have to meet confrontations head-on, but can yield with them. I don’t say this type of thing in the office, because they don’t think that way, but I do.”



Then again, Jon seems capable of dealing with problems head-on, too. We’ve double-checked with a knowledgeable source (former AOL employee Ira Weinschel, who was kind enough to direct us to the article), and that is indeed Jon on the cover of the magazine. He’s the one using his elbow to separate someone’s head from his neck. If we were Jeff Bewkes, and we’d seen that picture, we’d let Jon have any seat he wanted.

* Bonus reason not mess with Jon: He studies martial arts with Lou Reed (yes, that Lou Reed), who took the photos for the Kung Fu article.

