Verizon, Comcast & Other Internet Providers Have A New Tactic To Stop Your Illegal Downloads

The nation’s biggest Internet service providers have teamed up to stop their customers from enjoying illicit downloads of their favourite music, TV, and movies, the Wall Street Journal reports.Major ISPs including Verizon, AT&T, Comcast, and others have joined forces to come up with a system of six “alerts” to deter piracy.



First, the companies might send their customers a warning letter, according to the WSJ.

The worst offenders will eventually have their Internet connection slowed down or even have their browsers locked completely.

Jill Lesser, who directs the centre for Copyright Information, which is coordinating the effort, acknowledged to the WSJ that the new system won’t stop major pirates.

But, she said, it could definitely send a message to the “casual infringer.”

Head over to the WSJ to read more about the new system.

