Warning Signs You Work At A Fear-Based Business

As the country continues to emerge into what looks like a jobless recovery, fear is creeping into many workplaces.



The danger is that your employees will be more concerned with keeping their positions that producing great work.

How can you spot a fear-based workplace? Liz Ryan of Business Week has written a short list of clues.

Sometimes the signs are obvious. Has a healthy respect for the boss been replaced by cowering acquiescence?

Other times the changes are subtle. Instead of reaching out to co-workers with a new idea, employees keep it to themselves.

Little things can start to matter more than they should. A preoccupation with appearances is a good sign that fear is starting to dominate your workplace, writes Ryan.

Read the full article over at Business Week >

