Apple Is Warning Users NOT To Use One Of The Best New Features In IOS 8 ... Yet

One of the new features we can’t wait to try in iOS 8 is iCloud Drive, which will allow you to access all of your documents, files, and photos from any Apple device, be it an iPhone/iPad or Mac.

But Apple is warning users who upgrade to iOS 8 right away not to upgrade to iCloud Drive immediately, as noted by several iPhone note-taking app makers including Zendesk, makers of Day One.

iCloud Drive requires iOS 8 on all devices, and it requires the next Mac operating system, OS X Yosemite — but Yosemite won’t be available until October.

Note Apple’s warning on the upgrade screen below: “You will not be able to access the documents currently stored in iCloud on your other devices until they are also upgraded to iOS 8 or OS X Yosemite.”

9to5Mac found similar warnings from other app developers, like Ginger Labs makers of Notability, and Realmac Software, makers of the Clear app for organising your various to-dos.

In other words, if you are using an app that syncs notes and documents between your iOS devices and your Mac, DO NOT upgrade to iCloud Drive until Yosemite.

You also shouldn’t upgrade if you want to continue syncing data between iOS 8 devices and iOS 7 devices.

