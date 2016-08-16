Warnie's bought back the Melbourne mansion he renovated with former wife Simone for nearly $16m

Melville, Shane Warne’s old/new house. Source: JP Dixon

When Shane Warne first moved into 32 Middle Crescent, in the Melbourne beachside suburb of Brighton, with his then-wife Simone and two of their three children, he’d just become Australia’s greatest ever wicket taker, surpassing Dennis Lillee, belted a new high score of 86 and the Sydney Olympics were on the radar.

Some 16 years on, the now-single Warne is believed to have bought back the property the couple paid $3.6 million for in 2000.

Agents JP Dixon have only confirmed that the sale price was between $14 and $16 million.

The games room in Melville. Source: JP Dixon

The pair renovated Melville, an 1880s Victorian mansion, before selling it for $8.8 million in 2007. It was onsold in 2009 for $10.1 million to the current vendors, who’ve had the six bedroom, 7.5 bathroom, home off and on the market for the last two years.

The 3000-square-metre property has a pool and tennis court, plus poolside pavilion and BBQ kitchen, change-room and a separate mirrored gym, as well as a four-car garage. Inside the house the games room includes a 9-seat theatre.

Selling agents JP Dixon of Brighton describe Melville as “arguably one of the most significant period estates in Bayside today, and certainly one of the grandest homes in the Brighton school precinct”.

Warnie bought another two-storey, four-bedroom house, in nearby Kinane Street, 100 from the beach, for $4 million in 2014. That house is now on the market, also through JP Dixon.

Source: JP Dixon

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.