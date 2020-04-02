WarnerMedia names former Hulu and Amazon exec Jason Kilar as CEO

Neilson Barnard / Stringer / Getty Jason Kilar is set to become WarnerMedia’s next CEO.

Jason Kilar has been named the CEO of WarnerMedia effective May 1, the company announced on Wednesday.

Kilar was formerly the founding CEO of Hulu, and previously served as a senior vice president at Amazon.

He will report to John Stankey, president and COO of AT&T, WarnerMedia’s parent company.

Kilar will report to John Stankey, president and COO of WarnerMedia’s parent company, AT&T. Stankey currently serves as WarnerMedia’s CEO.

Kilar founded streaming service Hulu and previously served as its CEO until 2013. Before Hulu, he was an executive at Amazon from 1997 to 2006, including tenure as its senior vice president of worldwide application software.

He has also served on the boards of DreamWorks and Univision, and founded the streaming service Vessel. His experience in streaming services will likely be seen as a strength for WarnerMedia as it competes with services like Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and newer competitors like Disney+.

WarnerMedia’s divisions include HBO, Warner Bros. and Turner.

