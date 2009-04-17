Warner Shares Rack Up Another Big Day

When exactly did Warner Music Group’s stock become a juggernaut.

It ran on Monday after a positive report from Goldman but the shares popped more than 20% today before settling into a slightly lower gain.

One remote possibility:

The AP is reporting that Thomas Weisel Partners analyst Benjamin Mogil wrote in a note to clients that meetings with concert promoter Live Nation Inc. earlier in the week reinforced his view that the company is seeing strength in ticket sales across multiple music genres despite consumer discretionary spending.

That’s a nice positive but enough for this kind of move?

