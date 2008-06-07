Warner Music (WMG) Pulls Out Of Last.fm (CBS)

Warner Music Group (WMG) has pulled its catalogue out of Last.fm‘s “on demand” free streaming service, which the CBS-owned service launched to great fanfare in January. Users can still hear Warner artists via the site’s “radio” option, which doesn’t allow you to select individual songs. But you can’t order up individual songs from WMG artists. Like, say, Madonna:



What’s the issue? We don’t have the details, but we assume this is a straightforward debate about money: As in, Warner wants more of it. The company has licensed its music for on-demand streaming to iMeem and the forthcoming MySpace JV; in both cases, it has ended up with equity stakes in the services.

We’re told WMG had licensed its music to last.fm on a month-to-month basis and hasn’t renewed. A WMG spokesman confirmed that the company’s music isn’t on the service but wouldn’t offer comment. Last.fm’s response:

“We are currently negotiating a new agreement with Warner Music Group and are working hard to build the most comprehensive music service on the web. While we work things out, be assured that there’s more then enough music to fill a lifetime of listening on Last.fm, and we are continually adding to it.”.

As far as we know, Last.fm still has working arrangements with the other 3 majors: EMI, Sony BMG and Universal Music Group.

