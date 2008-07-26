Warner Music (WMG) Tries To Stop McCain's Hit "Obama Love" Video

This week looked like the week that John McCain’s camp figured out YouTube. Now they’re learning about copyright law.



Warner Music Group (WMG) appears to have demanded that YouTube remove “Obama Love,” a montage of press fawning over Sen. Barack Obama that had been posted on Sen. John McCain’s official YouTube channel. “This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Warner Music Group,” says a message on YouTube.

The video, set to Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” had the makings of a rare viral hit for McCain. It had been viewed more than 200,000 times in its first three day on the Web, and helped McCain beat Obama in total views on YouTube over the past week.

So is it no longer a viral video? Not necessarily. As of Saturday morning, it was still very easy to find the clip, and you didn’t even have to look past YouTube to find it:



“Obama Love” was the top promoted video on McCain’s YouTube channel, but more significantly, it was fodder for news coverage and bloggers and reposted across the Web.

Here’s a look at how “Obama Love” helped McCain over the past few days according to TubeMogul:



Meanwhile McCain’s team has already replaced the video on its official YouTube channel. In it’s place, it’s running an attack ad of the sort that has been working well for them on YouTube:



