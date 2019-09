Take a bow, Rich Greenfield! Last month the Pali Research analyst demanded Dick Parsons’ head on a platter, and this week Time Warner (TWX) complied. Last week Rich said that Warner Music Group’s (WMG) shares, then trading at $10 or so, were worth $7.50. Presto! But remember, Rich: With great power comes great responsibility.

