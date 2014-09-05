The CEO Of Warner Music Just Sold This Fifth Avenue Penthouse For $US35 Million

Elena Holodny
1136 FifthStreetEasy

Warner Music Group CEO Stephen Cooper sold his Fifth avenue penthouse for $US35 million, according to The Real Deal.

Cooper sold the pad to Anton Levy, a managing director at the private investment firm General Atlantic, for $US5 million above the asking price.

Cooper originally purchased the apartment in 2004 for $US20 million.

If this apartment looks familiar to you, then you probably watch too much TV. CW’s drama “Gossip Girl” used the building’s exterior in its opening credits.

The living room belongs on the cover of an upscale interior decorating magazine.

Here is one of the four bedrooms. It's probably not a good idea to wear shoes in here.

The fruit bowl and tulips liven up the austere, modern kitchen.

Here's the only eclectically decorated room: there's a model ship, orange paisley chairs, and a hanging golden orb (we think it's supposed to be a solar system).

If it's cold outside, you can gaze upon Manhattan's skyline while reclining on the stone chaise-lounge.

But if it's warm, you can sit outside on the roof.

There's also a nice little garden table out there -- complete with pink flowers.

And the crème de la crème: this is the view from the roof. Not too shabby.

If you want another view of the Manhattan skyline...

