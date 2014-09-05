The CEO Of Warner Music Just Sold This Fifth Avenue Penthouse For $US35 Million

Warner Music Group CEO Stephen Cooper sold his Fifth avenue penthouse for $US35 million, according to The Real Deal.

Cooper sold the pad to Anton Levy, a managing director at the private investment firm General Atlantic, for $US5 million above the asking price.

Cooper originally purchased the apartment in 2004 for $US20 million.

If this apartment looks familiar to you, then you probably watch too much TV. CW’s drama “Gossip Girl” used the building’s exterior in its opening credits.

