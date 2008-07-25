Warner Music and EMI Split the Katy Perry Loot

EMI’s next big thing Katy Perry has been topping the charts for weeks thanks to her hit “I Kissed a Girl.” And now Warner Music Group has snagged a portion of Katy Perry’s success, signing her to its publishing arm Warner/Chappell.



While EMI will continue to control Perry’s actual recordings, Warner/Chappell controls the underlying compositions on her current album and in her back catalogue. That means they’ll get performance royalties every time one of her songs is played and a mechanical licensing fee for each album sold or song downloaded.

It’s common for artists to have deals with publishers and record labels that aren’t part of the same company (see The Beatles), but Katy Perry has been such a break-out hit for EMI, we were surprised EMI’s publishing arm didn’t sign her. But apparently they missed their chance, since Warner/Chappell started talking to her way back in 2005.

Still, turnabout is fair play in the music industry, so it’s no wonder EMI’s recorded music division managed to sign her before Warner Music Group could. According to Perry’s manager, possibly outgoing Capitol Music Group CEO Jason Flom saw Perry perform live and was so impressed, he insisted on signing her.

