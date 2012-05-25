FINALLY: Awesome New 'Dark Knight Rises' Posters Worth Viewing

Bane leads an army through the Gotham streets.

Photo: Warner Brothers

Finally, we get some “Batman” material worth viewing.

Earlier this week, Warner Brothers unveiled several new posters. The first left many disappointed, looking like an easy mashup of a “Dark Knight” poster mixed with early “Dark Knight Rises” promotional material.



Soon after, more character posters were unveiled. Though more impressive—the six one-sheets displayed rainy weather, bringing to mind Catwoman’s trailer line, “A storm is coming,”—the posters didn’t offer anything new.

Today, after the airing of new television spots, Warner Brothers has revealed four new film banners, revealing a chaotic Gotham in shambles.

We get looks at Catwoman, Batman and a glimpse at Bane’s army … who’s fully loaded. Maybe Bruce should run to the Batcave and grab his gun.

While the banners display a dark tone, we found a lighter storyline hidden behind the destruction. From the looks of it, everyone’s stealing Bruce Wayne‘s killer rides.

And, that’s just unfair.

