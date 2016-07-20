There is a Tinder movie in the works, and it will be a romantic comedy

Normally, you wouldn’t expect “Tinder” and “romantic comedy” to appear in the same sentence unless it also involved the phrase “Netflix and chill”, but there’s a movie in the works that blends the two.

The film, dubbed “Worst Tinder Date Ever,” has been picked up by Warner Brothers, according to the The Hollywood Reporter.

The two guys behind the film will be Keith Merryman and David Newman, the writers who brought us “Friends with Benefits” and “Think Like a Man.”

The story will center around a pair on a date facilitated by the popular location-based dating app that lets users swipe right or left after seeing a few pictures of potential matches. Their night will take a few wrong turns towards disaster while they find themselves falling for one another. The cast has yet to be set.

Last year, Warner Brothers reportedly lost the bid for an emoji movie to Sony. The emoji film comes after the “Angry Birds” movie, which was a successful movie adaptation of the popular mobile game and furthered the success of films about the mobile lives of consumers.

So who knows, maybe in a few years you’ll find yourself on a Tinder date to see “Worst Tinder Date Ever.”

