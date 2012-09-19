Warner Bros. Goes After Even More Amazon Resellers

Photo: Warner Brothers

Warner Bros. is on a mission to stop the sale of counterfeit films, one Amazon reseller at a time.In July, the studio filed at least 16 separate lawsuits against people selling discounted Warner Bros. material.



Last week, the company filed 21 more lawsuits against anonymous seller names claiming sales of unauthorised copies of Warner Bros. media.

According to the suits, The DVDs in question ranging from “Harry Potter” films to HBO shows “True Blood,” “Game of Thrones,” and “The Sopranos,” to television shows including “Nip/Tuck” and “Pretty Little Liars.”

The point of the litigations appear to be so Warner Bros. can put a name with the various seller identities and investigate further:

“Defendant Amazon.com Seller Best Deals Corp (“BDC”) does business on Amazon.com using the seller identity, “Best Deals Corp.” The true legal status, identity and residency of BDC is currently unknown to Warner Bros., but Warner Bros. is informed and believes that Amazon.com will release the true identity of BDC upon service of a subpoena once legal action has been filed concerning BDC. BDC, through his or her Amazon.com user ID and/or Amazon.com store(s) does business in this judicial district through offers and sales of the Counterfeit Product in this judicial district, among other places.

According to the suit, other anonymous sellers in question include:

Reneet Gerene “RG”

Holmes9709 “Holmes”

JASADvDs “JASA”

ScostaGirl “SG”

NTKSolution “NTK” also known to do business under “J&Benterprise”

The Alex Keaton Company “TAKC”

Kyrie Eleison “KE” also known to do business under “invigorate”

Weill Enterprise “WE”

adylove08 “Adylove”

Under Amazon.com’s seller guidelines, the selling of unlicensed counterfeit products is prohibited. Amazon is known to suspend accounts for violating its selling policies.

You can read the suit in its entirety HERE.

