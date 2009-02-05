Warner Bros. Plans "He's Just Not That Into You" Redux For 2010

Just days before New Line Cinema’s He’s Just Not That Into You hits theatres, Warner Bros.’s subsidiary has inked a deal with the film’s writers to pen what looks like the exact same story, just relocated from Baltimore to Los Angeles and directed by Garry Marshall. This either shows confidence that He’s Just Not That Into You will be a hit or a realisation that the movie is a bomb and New Line wants a do-over.



THR: New Line is just that into Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein.

The studio has signed the duo to pen “Valentine’s Day,” a love story revolving around five relationships in Los Angeles, all of which are put through the paces during the course of one Feb. 14…

New Line has not officially greenlighted “Day,” but if things move forward, it could shoot this year for a potential Valentine’s Day 2010 release.

Fun fact: Garry Marshall had a small role in Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein’s 1999 movie Never Been Kissed.

