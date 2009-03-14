Warner Bros. Plans Another "Journey To The centre Of The Earth"

- Warner Bros. is planning another Journey to the centre of the Earth. The first film, one of the early wide 3-D releases made $241 million at the box office this summer, but solid DVD sales convinced the studio to make a sequel. Warner’s New Line division will fully finance the pic, which will be based on the idea that Gulliver’s Travels, Treasure Island and Mysterious Island took place on the same island. Journey stars Brendan Fraser and Josh Hutcherson are expected to reprise their roles. (THR)
- Previously an ABC miniseries, Stephen King’s novel It will be given the big-screen treatment. Dave Kajganich, who’s currently working on the Escape from New York remake will adapt the book. (Variety)
- Mischa Barton has been cast as a supermodel in the pilot of The CW’s Ashton Kutcher-produced Beautiful Life about a group of models living together in New York. (THR)
- Nickelodeon announced that all of its channels will be rebranded to include the “Nick” name: Noggin will become Nick Jr. and The N will become TeeNick, for which Nick Cannon will be a creative consultant. We’re not sure how much of a role Cannon’s name played in that decision. (Variety)
- NBC has announced its summer lineup, including the expensive drama series The Philanthropist about a globetrotting billionaire who helps those in need and the return of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here. The Philanthropist as well as two other dramas, Merlin and The Listener will air at 10 p.m., designed to provide a strong lead-in to Conan O’Brien who takes over The Tonight Show on June 1. (THR)
- Nick Lachey is executive producing MTV’s new musical reality series Taking the Stage, set at his former high school, the School for Creative and Performing Arts in Cincinatti. (MTV Press Release via The Futon Critic)
- Eva Longoria will executive produce the documentary Harvest, about migrant children who work for sub-poverty wages. (Variety)
- Shrek writer Joe Stillman will pen Alien Zoo for former New Line execs Bob Shaye and Michael Lynne’s production banner. The Warner Bros. live-action film has been described as “Jurassic Park with aliens.” (Variety)
- The cast of Ben Stiller’s upcoming, Focus Features dramedy Greenberg has been fleshed out with the addition of Rhys Ifans, Brie Larson and Juno Temple. (Variety)
