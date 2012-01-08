Warner Bros Gets Ready To Launch Photo Sharing Site 'Out My Window'

As if there weren’t enough photo sharing apps and websites out there, Warner Bros launched a preview site for a new social photo sharing service called Out My Window.



Fusible spotted the new site, which looks to be about sharing images of where you are with friends and family on all of your mobile devices, and even on your TV.

The “speed of life” bit? That could be a reference to live video sharing, kind of like what colour 2.0 is doing—making it easy to let people jump in and see what you’re seeing using your smartphone’s camera.

No word on a release date for Out My Window, but if you’re curious, plug your email address into the site and get notified when it becomes available.

Check out a screenshot below of the site:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.