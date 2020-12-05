All 17 Warner Bros. movies expected to premiere on HBO Max in 2021

Warner Bros. ‘The Suicide Squad.’

Warner Bros. announced on Thursday that its entire 2021 slate will also be available on HBO Max.

There’s a small catch though: The movies will only be available on the streaming service for the first month they’re released, after that they will be exclusively in theatres.

Here is a breakdown of all 17 Warner Bros. movies that will be released next year on HBO Max.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Hollywood has had to do quite a lot of manoeuvring since the coronavirus pandemic completely changed our lives. And this latest chapter is the most dramatic yet.

On Thursday, Warner Bros. announced that its entire 2021 movie slate will open domestically on HBO Max and in theatres simultaneously for the first month of its release. Following that first month, the movies will be exclusively available in theatres.

This comes on the heels of the studio announcing that its most anticipated title left on the 2020 calendar, December’s “Wonder Woman 1984,” will also be available on HBO Max the first month of its release along with being in theatres.

In the ever-changing landscape of the movie business â€” which included the mainstay of Premium Video On Demand and shortened theatrical windows â€” this is the most jarring as it no longer makes movie theatres the sole destination for seeing the most anticipated movies (at least Warner Bros. movies), which it has been for the last 100 years.

Here’s every Warner Bros. movie the studio plans to release in 2021, listed in order of release date, that will be available on HBO Max for the first month they are released.

“Mortal Kombat” (Available January 15)

New Line Cinema ‘Mortal Kombat: Annihilation’ was the last movie in the franchise. People didn’t like it.

This will be a reboot of the movie franchise based on the popular video game. With James Wan (director of “Aquaman,” creator of “The Conjuring” franchise) on as a producer, we have high hopes that Warner Bros. will get this right and let us forget about the 1997 dud, “Mortal Kombat: Annihilation.”

“The Little Things” (Available January 29)

Jenny Anderson/Getty Images Denzel Washington tries to track down a serial killer in ‘The Little Things.’

Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto make up the impressive cast for this crime thriller in which Washington and Malek try to track down Leto, who plays a serial killer.

“Tom & Jerry” (Available March 5)

Warner Bros. Get ready for lots of slapstick comedy in ‘Tom & Jerry.’

The legendary Hanna-Barbera cartoon characters get the movie treatment as they do their looney comedy alongside the live-action antics of stars such as Chloë Grace Moretz, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost, and Ken Jeong.

“The Many Saints of Newark” (Available March 12)

Anthony Neste/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano in ‘The Sopranos.’ ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ will be a prequel to the hit TV show.

This prequel to “The Sopranos” is set in Newark, New Jersey during the city’s 1967 riots. It stars Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Ray Liotta, Vera Farmiga, and Michael Gandolfini, father of James, who played Tony Soprano in the HBO series.

“Reminiscence” (Available April 16)

NurPhoto/Getty Images Hugh Jackman plays a scientist in ‘Reminiscence.’

“Westworld” co-creator Lisa Joy writes and directs this sci-fi drama that stars Hugh Jackman as a scientist who discovers how to relive the past and uses the technology to search for his lost love.

The movie also stars Rebecca Ferguson and Thandie Newton.

“Godzilla vs. Kong” (Available May 21)

Legendary Pictures Kong has been waiting since 2017’s ‘Kong: Skull Island’ to get his hands on Godzilla.

The MonserVerse is finally getting its big moment. After “Kong: Skull Island” and “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” it’s finally time for these two titans to go at it.

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” (Available June 4)

Warner Bros. ‘Here we go again.’

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson return as paranormal investigators, Lorraine and Ed Warren, for the latest look at a creepy chapter in the franchise.

“In the Heights” (Available June 18)

Warner Bros. Jon M. Chu’s ‘In the Heights.’

Jon M. Chu (“Crazy Rich Asians”) adapts Lin-Manuel Miranda’s stage musical that looks at a Washington Heights bodega owner (Anthony Ramos), who has dreams of a new life after inheriting his grandmother’s fortune.

The movie also stars Miranda, Jimmy Smits, and Corey Hawkins.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” (Available July 16)

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images LeBron James is ready to go Looney Tunes.

LeBron James takes over for Michael Jordan as he teams with Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes gang to save the world in the ultimate basketball game.

“The Suicide Squad” (Available August 6)

Warner Bros. Idris Elba in ‘The Suicide Squad.’

James Gunn takes a break from Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” to take on DC’s group of villains.

With a mix of new characters and familiar names from the first movie, we set out on an adventure that’s sure to be filled with surprises.

The all-star cast includes Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Pete Davidson, John Cena, Michael Rooker, and Jai Courtney.

“Dune” (Available October 1)

Chiabella James/Warner Bros. Pictures Zendaya in ‘Dune.’

Denis Villeneuve (“Blade Runner 2049, “Sicario”) takes on the epic Frank Herbert novel.

It includes a cast made up of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, and Javier Bardem.

“King Richard” (Available November 19)

Getty Will Smith will play Venus and Serena’s dad.

Will Smith stars as Richard Williams, the father and driving force behind tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams.

“Matrix 4” (Available December 22)

Warner Bros. Keanu Reeves returns to ‘The Matrix.’

Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith all return for this new instalment in the franchise that redefined the action genre.

“Judas and the Black Messiah” (TBD)

Warner Bros. Daniel Kaluuya (top) and LaKeith Stanfield in ‘Judas and the Black Messiah.’

This moving drama looks at the life of Fred Hampton, the chairman of the Black Panther Party.

Daniel Kaluuya plays Hampton alongside LaKeith Stanfield as William O’Neal, the FBI informant who’s infiltrated the party.

The movie also stars Jesse Plemons, Martin Sheen, and Lil Rel Howery.

“Those Who Wish Me Dead” (TBD)

SOPA Images / Getty Images Angelina Jolie stars in ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead.’

“Wind River” director and “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan delivers a neo-western set against a wildfire in the Montana wilderness. It follows a teen who’s witnessed a murder and is now being pursued by twin assassins.

The movie stars Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hoult, Tyler Petty, and Jon Bernthal.

“Cry Macho” (TBD)

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Clint Eastwood will star next in ‘Cry Macho.’

In Clint Eastwood’s latest directing/starring effort set in the late 1970s, he plays a washed up cowboy, who takes a job to bring a man’s son home and away from his alcoholic mother.

“Malignant” (TBD)

AP We don’t know what James Wan has up his sleeve for this one — yet.

This is the latest James Wan horror movie. That’s about as much as we know.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.