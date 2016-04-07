Warner Bros. drastically revamped its movie schedule after 'Batman v Superman' backlash

Warner Bros. has changed its upcoming film schedule and added dates for three untitled projects through 2020.

The Andy Serkis-directed “Jungle Book,” which was slated for October 6, 2017, has been pushed back a year to October 19, 2018.

Serkis posted a message to Facebook Wednesday and said that he is “absolutely thrilled” that the date has changed because “the ambition for this project is huge.”

Disney’s live-action version of “Jungle Book” will be released April 15.

The studio has also made changes to the DC cinematic universe. The release date for “Wonder Woman,” starring “Batman v Superman’s” Gal Gadot, has been moved up from June 23, 2017 to June 2, 2017.

WB had nine DC films planned through 2020, which includes March’s “Batman v Superman.” It has now added two more untitled superhero films for October 5, 2018 and November 1, 2019. They join “Wonder Woman,” “Suicide Squad” (August 5, 2016), “The Justice League Part One (Nov. 17, 2017), “The Flash” (March 16, 2018), “Aquaman” (July 27, 2018), “Shazam!” (April 5, 2019), “Justice League Part Two” (June 14, 2019), and “Cyborg” (April 3, 2020). An untitled event film is also slated for

October 6, 2017.

The studio is reportedly shifting its strategy in the face of fan and critical backlash to “Batman v Superman.” It’s focusing more closely on franchise-based films in hopes that they will generate hits, insiders say.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.