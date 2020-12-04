Every Warner Bros. movie in 2021 will debut on HBO Max the same day it arrives in theatres, including 'The Suicide Squad' and 'The Matrix 4'

Warner Bros. Idris Elba in ‘The Suicide Squad’

Warner Bros. announced on Thursday that all of its 2021 theatrical movies will debut on HBO Max the same day they hit theatres.

The movies include “The Suicide Squad,” “Godzilla vs Kong,” and “The Matrix 4.”

Warner Bros.’ announcement is a huge pivot for the studio that committed to theatres with “Tenet” just three months ago.

The move is likely to boost Max, which has struggled to convert HBO customers into subscribers, and shows the streaming service is one of the company’s top priorities.

HBO Max also has yet to strike a deal with Roku, one of the largest streaming distributors, and this move could put pressure on Roku to make a deal.

Warner Bros. announced on Thursday an unprecedented distribution strategy for its 2021 theatrical release slate as the coronavirus pandemic continues to devastate Hollywood.

The movie studio will debut all of its 2021 movies on HBO Max in the US the same day they hit theatres. The movies will be available on Max for one month, after which they will leave the streamer and continue to play in theatres.

Warner Bros. had previously announced that “Wonder Woman 1984” would debut on HBO Max the same day it hits theatres on December 25.

This is a huge step for Warner Bros., which committed to theatres earlier this year when it debuted Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” in cinemas. The movie disappointed as the US box office, though, with $US57 million (it earned more than $US350 million globally).

The move is a reflection of how big an impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on movie studios, which have experimented with alternative release strategies to theatres. Major chains like Regal and Cineworld are closed in the US and UK and it’s unclear when they will reopen.

Theatre stocks took a nosedive on Thursday after the announcement. AMC, the largest theatre chain in the world, was down 8% following the announcement.

However, studios make most of their box office internationally and Warner Bros.’ movies will release exclusively in theatres outside the US as intended next year. In 2019, the studio earned $US2.85 billion from international markets compared to $US1.58 billion domestically.

But the move is also a sign that WarnerMedia is looking to boost subscribers for HBO Max, which has struggled to convert those who are already HBO customers.

The service has yet to strike a deal with Roku, one of the largest streaming distribution platforms and Variety’s Todd Spangler tweeted on Thursday that the strategy could pressure Roku into making a deal.

WarnerMedia has undergone a heavy shakeup this year under the new CEO Jason Kilar that includes hundreds of layoffs and a focus on its streaming business. In August, after WarnerMedia Entertainment and direct-to-consumer chair Bob Greenblatt and Max content chief Kevin Reilly were axed, the Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff was elevated to oversee all film, TV, network, and streaming divisions.

Here’s every movie impacted by Warner Bros. announcement:

“The Little Things”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Tom & Jerry”

“Godzilla vs. Kong”

“Mortal Kombat”

“Those Who Wish Me Dead”

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”

“In The Heights”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

“The Suicide Squad”

“Reminiscence”

“Malignant”

“Dune”

“The Many Saints of Newark”

“King Richard”

“Cry Macho”

“Matrix 4”



