Warner Bros. Might Re-Release "The Dark Knight" In January

With DreamWorks’ Eagle Eye hitting IMAX theatres in two weeks, we thought The Dark Knight‘s race for historic box-office glory was almost over. It would only be a matter of time, we assumed, before Warner Bros. pulled the film from conventional theatres and The Dark Knight would be stuck with the second-highest domestic box-office gross of all time.



But it seems IMAX CEO Greg Foster’s offhand comment that they’d be happy to have Batman grace their giant screens yet again got Warner Bros’ distribution execs considering the idea. Specifically, Warner Bros. might rerelease The Dark Knight in January 2009 to remind Oscar voters about the film (and Heath Ledger).

THR: Warners domestic distribution president Dan Fellman acknowledged ongoing talks with Imax executives about the prospect of restoring the Christian Bale starrer to some number of giant-screen venues in January. It’s uncertain if “Dark Knight” also will reappear in conventional venues at that point…

To date, “Dark Knight” has rung up about $512 million domestically and $440 million internationally, including more than $55 million in Imax grosses. A pre-Oscars re-release would help assure its topping $1 billion worldwide, and any traction with nominations or wins would likely mean even greater boxoffice.

The re-release will also likely move the movie past Titanic’s historic $600 million domestic haul. So enjoy your time as king of the box-office world, Titanic. Soon Warner Bros. will be able to paraphrase the Joker and say, “This town is ours now.”

A re-release, particularly one fuelled by Oscar buzz, will produce a nice chunk of revenue for Warner Bros. during Q1 2009, which the studio might need since the biggest film slated for this quarter, is Watchmen.

See Also: “The Dark Knight” Becomes Imax’s Highest Grossing Movie

Warner Bros Admits “The Dark Knight” Won’t Sink “Titanic”

“The Dark Knight” Blows Past $400 Million In Record Time

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.