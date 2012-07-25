Warner Bros. Is Donating Money To The Colorado Shooting Victims

Warner Bros. donated an undisclosed sum to victims and families through Givingfirst.org.

Warner Bros. is donating an undisclosed sum to the victims of last Friday’s mass shooting at a screening of “The Dark Knight Rises” in Aurora, Colo., and is encouraging its employees to do the same.A spokeswoman for Warner Bros. told TheWrap that the company communicated with Colorado governor John Hickenlooper over the weekend and made the donation to the victims and their families through Givingfirst.org, an organisation that was identified by Hickenlooper.



The spokeswoman would not disclose the amount of the donation, but said that Warner Bros. employees were eager to contribute to the cause, and the studio circulated information on how to do so.

“We’ve had an outpouring from employees who’ve asked how they can help and contribute, so we sent a note,” the spokeswoman told TheWrap.

Those wishing to donate can go to Giving First’s website and click on the box that reads, “Support Victims of the Aurora Shooting.”

Twelve moviegoers were killed and dozens were injured when a gunman opened fire at a midnight screening of “The Dark Knight Rises.”

Police arrested a suspect, 24-year-old James Holmes, who appeared in court Monday. Holmes is expected to be formally charged on July 30.

