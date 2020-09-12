Warner Bros. has delayed 'Wonder Woman 1984' to Christmas, but 'Dune' will keep its release date and debut the week before

Warner Bros. ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Warner Bros. has delayed “Wonder Woman 1984” from October to Christmas Day.

The studio’s other tentpole, “Dune,” is still slated for theatrical release a week earlier, on December 18.

Warner Bros. has delayed “Wonder Woman 1984” from October 2 to December 25, Christmas Day, the studio confirmed to Business Insider on Friday.

The studio’s other tentpole release, “Dune,” is still scheduled for theatrical release a week earlier on December 18, Warner Bros. confirmed. The studio feels there’s room in the marketplace for both movies and is hoping theatres in New York and Los Angeles, the two biggest US movie markets, are open by then, a person familiar with the strategy said.

“Because I know how important it is to bring this movie to you on a big screen when all of us can share the experience together, I’m hopeful you won’t mind waiting just a little bit longer,” director Patty Jenkins said in a statement.

The move comes after the studio’s Christopher Nolan movie, “Tenet,” debuted over Labour Day weekend to a slow start with $US20.2 million domestically. “Tenet” is faring better internationally and has grossed $US152 million globally so far. The studio said it is betting on the long-term results in the US.

