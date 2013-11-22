Warner Bros. Registers 8 Possible Names For The Big 'Batman / Superman' Movie

We’re one step closer to possibly knowing the name of the big Batman / Superman movie out in 2015.

Fusible — a site that keeps track of domain sales and acquisitions — reports that Warner Bros. has registered a bunch of new domain names

for the new Batman / Superman movie featuring Ben Affleck as the Caped Crusader and Henry Cavill reprising his role as the Man of Steel.

There are a total of 35 listed domains which you can check out here. All of them share 8 similar themes which we’ve pulled out below.

Could one of these be a potential title for the anticipated sequel?

“Battle the Knight” / “Man of Steel: Battle the Knight” “Beyond Darkness” (a nod to “Batman Beyond?”) “Black of Knight” / “Man of Steel: Black of Knight” “Darkness Falls” / “Man of Steel: Darkness Falls” “Knight Falls” / “Man of Steel: Knight Falls” “Shadow of the Night” / “Man of Steel: Shadow of the Night” “The Darkness Within” “The Blackest Hour” / “Man of Steel: The Blackest Hour”

From the amount of registered domains for each combination, the most popular ones are “Battle the Knight” (six domains), “The Blackest Hour” (six domains), “Knightfalls” (two domains). Fusible reports the “Beyond Darkness” title has two domains — Beyonddarknessmovie.com and beyonddarknessmovie.net.

None of the websites mentioned on Fusible currently head to any location.

Back in July, we knew Warner Bros. registered the domain names BatmanVsSuperman.com and SupermanVsBatman.com — two websites you can currently check out. (Note: The latter goes to Superman’s DC homepage while the former will take you to an unfinished website.)

What do you think of these potential titles? When Batman and Superman first appeared in comics together, the series was known as “World’s Finest.” We’re kind of still rooting for “The Blackest Night.”

The new Batman / Superman film is in theatres July 17, 2015.

[h/t Comingsoon.net]

