Warner Bros Admits "The Dark Knight" Won't Sink "Titanic"

The Dark Knight is now the third highest-grossing movie domestically of all time, which means that fanboys and journalists are beginning to think it’s truly possible that it might make more than Titanic‘s record $600 million in domestic box-office receipts.



“No way,” says The Hollywood Reporter. And even Warner Bros. is starting to get cold feet, with distribution prez Dan Fellman insisting the film probably won’t make as much as Paramount’s shipwreck love story. But he’d be delighted if moviegoers proved him wrong.

THR: Warner Bros.’ Batman blockbuster “The Dark Knight” has soared to an incredible $441.6 million domestically and $263.5 million internationally through just its first four weekends. It’s been a boxoffice burst of such unprecedented proportions as to outpace even “Titanic” over a comparable period, stoking speculation of whether the “Titanic” record would finally run into an iceberg.

Yet the theatrical waters have changed dramatically during the past decade thanks to the rise of the megaplex — allowing double- and triple-screen showings of films in single venues — and the onset of supersaturation releasing in 4,000 or more theatres.

“Dark Knight” and other major releases now ring up mind-bending sums over their first couple weekends, with “Dark Knight” grossing a record $313.8 million domestically through its first 10 days. That makes it something of an apples-and-oranges comparison in trying to project whether the appetite for a contemporary release will match the historic performance of an older film deep into a theatrical run…

Warners domestic distribution president Dan Fellman figures the Batman sequel will cross $500 million by labour Day and eventually reach $515 million-$520 million in total domestic boxoffice, judging from its performances to date. (International coin is more difficult to predict as “Dark Knight” still is rolling out in some foreign territories, but it appears likely domestic tallies will outdistance overseas boxoffice.)

” ‘Titanic’ was once in a lifetime, and I don’t think we’ll ever have another gross like that in the history of the industry,” Warners domestic distribution president Dan Fellman said. “Of course, if there is one, I’d like to have it.”

To be fair, $500 million domestically is still incredible. No movie has even crossed the $500 million mark since Titanic, but we wouldn’t be surprised if The Dark Knight soared all the way to the top. Never bet against Batman.

