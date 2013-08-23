Warm Weather Means Less People Are Dying And It Has Been A Slow Winter: Australian Undertakers

Photo: Getty/ John Moore

Australian undertakers have spoken to Fairfax Media about a slow winter, with business down on good weather.

Winter is usually a boom time. While it might not be a pleasant way to think about your customer-base, when its cold more people get the flu and die.

Here’s what two undertakers told Fairfax:

Chief executive of InvoCare Andrew Smith: ”Winter is usually our busiest time, but there’s been no real flu season this year and no real cold snaps, and that’s being reflected in a big drop in business.” Wollongong mortician Warwick Hansen: ”We’ve had a 10 to 15 per cent drop in the death rate. Talking to other people in the industry, suppliers and coffin makers, they are all saying they have been affected.”

