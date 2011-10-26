10 Winter Hot Spots For Couples On A Budget

Key West, Fla.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Sick of the same old family traditions every Thanksgiving? Then it’s time to escape to paradise.These hot getaways are a great way for couples to beat winter’s chill.



All destinations include cost of lodging, airfare, and fun things to do.

So if the thought of sitting through another chilly holiday dinner, replete with a loud family and messy kitchen makes your skin crawl, these might be your best escapes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.