10 Winter Hot Spots For Couples On A Budget

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Sick of the same old family traditions every Thanksgiving? Then it’s time to escape to paradise.These hot getaways are a great way for couples to beat winter’s chill.
All destinations include cost of lodging, airfare, and fun things to do.
So if the thought of sitting through another chilly holiday dinner, replete with a loud family and messy kitchen makes your skin crawl, these might be your best escapes.
Lodging: A one bedroom apartment with a king-sized bed costs about $140 per night night for Thanksgiving weekend at the Palm Beach Shores Resort & Vacation Villas.
Getting there: Travelocity.com offers non-stop flights from New York to West Palm Beach starting at $473 per person.
Why West Palm Beach? Historical hotspot Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach offers nightlife such as Club 313 and ethnic dining, including tapas de gambas and calamar frito, at Cabana Nuevo Latin.
Lodging: A spa room suite, complete with a king bed and two-person Jacuzzi, costs $142 per night at the Hotel Presidente in San Jose.
Getting there: Flights from New York to San Jose, Costa Rica start at $498 per person and include one stop. A nonstop flight with different airlines runs between $500 and $550 per person, according to Travelocity.com.
Why Costa Rica? Costa Rica's capital comes alive at the Central Market where people sell anything and everything. Goods range from spices to saddles.
Lodging: A stay at the romantic The Mermaid and the Alligator, a bed and breakfast located in Old Town Key West, costs anywhere from $168 to $298, depending on the season. It's cheaper in November.
Getting there: For two adults flying over Thanksgiving weekend, Orbitz.com is advertising round-trip flights from New York to Key West for $500 to $800 per person, depending on the airline.
Why Key West? Key West's Conch Tour Train takes visitors through a tour of Key West, showcasing architecture and the area's tropical scenery. The island also offers a variety of snorkelling and diving excursions, including a liveaboard, deep sea fishing tour.
Lodging: Renting a one-bedroom beachfront villa at Rio Mar Resort costs between $170 and $315 per night.
Getting there: For two adults flying during Thanksgiving weekend, Orbitz.com offers round-trip flights from New York to San Juan for about $430 per person.
Why Puerto Rico? The U.S. territory is home to more than 20 beaches full of snorkelling, surfing and souvenir stands. Puerto Rico also offers some impressive casinos, such as the Radisson Ambassador Plaza Hotel & Casino and the Diamond Palace Hotel & Casino.
Lodging: A stay in a one-bedroom suite at the Waikiki Resort Hotel Honolulu, which comes with a separate sleeping room, a king bed, and a private balcony, will set you back nearly $205 per night.
Getting there: Travelocity.com lists one-stop flights from New York to Honolulu starting at $1,037 per person.
Why Honolulu? For daredevil travellers, Honolulu offers the Hawaii Extreme Ride -- Honolulu Screamer. The twin jet, water-propelled boat darts through the ocean at 40 mph as it twists and turns.
Lodging: A deluxe ocean view room at Dreams Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa goes for $264.36 on Thanksgiving.
Getting there: Airfare from New York to Puerto Vallarta with two or more stops costs $819 per person, while flights with only one stop cost more than $1,300 per person, according to Travelocity.com.
Why Puerto Vallarta? The tropical getaway includes whale watching. Among the area's most famous sea-dwelling creatures: The humpback whale, which travels from the Bering Sea to its winter resting place in the Bay of Banderas.
Lodging: A two-bedroom suite at the waterfront Corto Maltes Resorts costs between $265 and $385, depending on the season.
Getting there: Flights for two adults from New York to Playa del Carmen ring in between $680 to more than $1,100 per person, depending on the number of stops, according to Travelocity.com.
Why Playa del Carmen? Reconnect with nature at The Jungle Place, a spider monkey sanctuary. The safe haven for the rescued primates offers a limited number of tours during the week.
Lodging: Rooms at the Hotel Ana y Jose, a hotel and spa, start at $208.
Getting there: Travelocity.com flights for two adults from New York into Cozumel--the closest airport we could find to Tulum--cost anywhere from $1,200 to $1,800 per person, depending on the number of stops you make.
Why Tulum? Gran Cenote offers breathtaking views of crystal-blue waters where visitors can snorkel or dive. Tulum is also home to Mayan ruins.
Lodging: A luxurious weekend escape at The Peninsula in Beverly Hills costs $495 for a Superior Room. The price includes a $75 Spa credit
Getting there: Thanksgiving weekend flights from New York to Los Angeles for two adults will cost about $600 per person, according to Travelocity.com.
Why Los Angeles? The City of Angels' bartenders have been busy creating custom cocktails, including Bar Centro's 'New Way' Dirty Martinis, made with olive spherification and olive brine air.
Fig Restaurant has also jumped on the trendy cocktail bandwagon, serving its '12 Eggs and Bacon,' made with bacon-infused Tru Organic gin, egg whites, and lemon juice.
Lodging: Winter rates for a 1 bedroom private villa at Villa Carisa runs at $7,500 per week during the Thanksgiving holiday.
Getting there: Flights to St. Maarten from New York start around $900, according to Travelocity.com.
Why the two islands?: St. Maarten and St. Marten, owned by the Dutch and French, respectively, offer beach front horseback riding.
Lucky Stables in St. Maarten also offers a Champagne Full Moon ride for couples looking to add a little romance to their getaway.
