These are the 10 best engines in the world

Wards recently released the latest edition of their annual “best engines in the world” list. For 2016, the 10 winners are an eclectic bunch. There are 4-,6-, and 8-cylinder engines, along with a diesel and a trio of hybrids.

This the 22nd time Wards has conducted the competition to find the best engine in the world. Eight of the ten are new to the list for 2016, with two holdovers from year.

According to Ward’s, only new or significantly re-engineered engines or propulsion systems that are available for sale in the US and are installed in cars having a base price of less than $61,000 are eligible for the top 10. In addition, the winner’s from the previous year are also eligible to defend their crowns.

However, all VW Group products were banned this year from the list as a result of the company’s ongoing emissions scandal.

A total of 31 candidates were evaluated by the publication’s editors in real-life, on-road driving conditions last October and November. Ward’s scored each engine based on horsepower, torque, comparative specs, noise attenuation, fuel economy and application of new technology.

Here are the 10 winners for 2016.

The Ford Shelby Mustang GT350 is one of the hottest pony cars to reach production in recent memory. At its heart is a snarling 5.2-litre, 526-horsepower V8 engine known as the 'Voodoo.' Ford Ward's editor's found the powerful V8 to be equally competitive at mundane street driving or at pushing the boundaries of its performance. As a result, the publication calls the Voodoo, 'the pinnacle of internal-combustion engineering.' Ford The 3.6 litre LGX V6 is the first of two powerplants from General Motors to make the list this year. According to Ward's, the 333-horsepower, fuel-efficient V6 proves that the six-banger is not longer just a consolation prize for missing out on the V8. Cadillac The direct-injected V6 can be found both in Cadillac's sleek ATS and ... GM Media ... the new Camaro. Chevrolet The second entry from the GM is the 1.5-litre inline-4-cylinder and hybrid-electric system from the Chevrolet Volt. Chevrolet According to GM, the Volt is capable of 53 miles of all-electric range and a total gas/electric range of 420 miles. Ward's editors achieved an incredible 229 MPGe of fuel economy while evaluating the car. Chevrolet Ward's was also highly impressed by the hybrid system on the Hyundai Sonata PHEV. The hybrid sedan returned 41-80 mpg of fuel economy during testing. Hyundai Ward's found the Sonata Hybrid's 2.0-litre, 15- horsepower 4-cylinder engine 'enormously fulfilling and smooth to drive.' Hyundai You can't talk about hybrids without mentioning the Toyota Prius. This year, the Prius returns to the winners circle for a fourth time. Toyota Ward's found the Prius' new 1.5-litre, 95-horsepower inline-4 and 71 horsepower electric motor to be quieter and silkier than the outgoing model. According to the publication, the new Prius returned 61 mpg of real-world fuel economy. Toyota The RAM 1500's 3.0-litre, EcoDiesel V6 engine is the first of two holdovers from last year's winners. In fact, this is the EcoDiesel's third win in a row. RAM With 420 lb.-ft. of torque on tap and 25 mpg, Ward's calls the Italian-built engine the 'gold standard for refinement and fuel economy' for the segment. RAM The other returning winner from 2015 is Subaru's potent 2.0-litre, 268-horsepower, turbocharged boxer-4 cylinder. Subaru The powerful engine makes the WRX one of the most sought-after performance cars on the market today. Subaru Last year, Volvo's 2.0-litre, 240-horsepower turbocharged Drive-E engine took home one of Ward's trophies. This year, Volvo's Drive-E is back with a turbocharger and a supercharger. Volvo The 316-horsepower engine powers Business Insider's 2015 Car of the Year -- the Volvo XC90 T6. Hollis Johnson Nissan's VQ-Series V6 engine returns to Ward's top ten list. With the latest variant from the new Maxima, the venerable engine makes its 15th appearance on the list since 1995. Nissan With 61% of its parts redesigned, the VQ makes its first appearance since 2008. Editors were impressed with the Nissan's strong mid-range torque and lively yet refined power delivery. Nissan Finally, there's BMW's new B58 3.0-litre, inline-six-cylinder. This is BMW's 32nd trophy in the competition in 22 years. BMW Although it produces 320 horsepower, there are lots of motors that make more. But Ward's lauded the engine, saying, 'BMW proves once again an engine need not make outrageous horsepower or torque numbers to be enormously rewarding and thrilling to drive.' BMW

