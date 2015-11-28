These are the 10 best engines in the world

Ward’s Automotive releases an annual list of the world’s 10 best engines — and last year’s was the most diverse selection of powerplants in the 21-year history of the award. Six use turbocharging tech to boost horsepower, while one uses supercharging to create ridiculous amounts of power.

There’s one naturally aspirated internal combustion engine, one fuel cell, and one electric motor on this list. Of the 10 best engines, four are holdovers from last year’s list and six make their debut.

According to Ward’s, only new or significantly re-engineered engines or propulsion systems that are available for sale in the US and are installed in cars having a base price of less than $60,000 are eligible for the top 10.

Of 37 entries — 10 returning winners from 2013 and 27 new contenders — were evaluated by Ward’s team of editors. All of the cars were put through their paces under normal daily commutes by the editors over the past two months in Detroit. Ward’s editors scored each engine based on power, torque, technology, fuel economy, and relative competitiveness, while taking noise, vibrations, and refinement into account.

Ward’s new list will be out next month. We’re looking forward to seeing what’s on it. Until then, check out this lineup.

The Subaru WRX is a legend in world rally racing. One of the big reasons for WRX's success is the company's signature 2.0 litre 4-cylinder engine. Subaru The 268-horsepower engine is one of the three turbocharged 4-cylinder powerplants to make the list. Subaru Volkswagen's owes its recent sales resurgence to the Golf. Although the car may be new, its 1.8-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder engine is a holdover from last year's top 10 list. Volkswagen Ward's editors loved the 170-horsepower engine's power, versatility, and fuel economy. Volkswagen The third and final turbocharged 4-cylinder engine is Volvo S60 T5's Drive-E; it will serve as the basis for all of the company's powerplants for years to come. The 2.0 litre 240-horsepower version featured on the list is lauded for its abundant power and effortless acceleration. Volvo Having spent time behind the wheel of a Drive-E-equipped S60, I can attest to its smooth, potent power delivery. Although not as fuel efficient as the T5's engine, the S60 T6's turbo and supercharged 302-horsepower Drive-E do a fair impersonation of a V6 or a small V8 engine. Volvo As great as small four-bangers are, there's no substitute for a real V8. One that made the list again is the Corvette's potent LT1 small-block V8. General Motors Ward's editors drove an 8-speed automatic-transmission-equipped Vette for 300 miles and managed a respectable 20 mpg. General Motors The most talked-about engine of the year is Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Hellcat Hemi. Dodge With 707 horsepower, the Hellcat instantly made the Challenger the most powerful muscle in the world while the Charger became the most powerful and fastest sedan on the market. Dodge Mated to a five-speed manual transmission, the gutsy engine provides a ton of user-friendly horsepower while exhibiting little to no turbo lag. One Ward's editor managed to average 38.9 miles per gallon. Very impressive. Ford Another 3-cylinder engine on the list is BMW's twinpower turbo engine that's used to power the Mini Cooper. Mini Like the Ford EcoBoost motor, Ward's editors praised the Mini's three-cylinder engine for its peppy performance and miserly fuel usage. MINI Another fun tidbit about the twin-power turbo engine: a 228-horsepower version can be found powering BMW's new i8 sports car. Newspress Another BMW engine in Ward's Top 10 is the i3's 127-kilowatt electric motor. BMW The 170-horsepower unit pushes the compact electric car to 60 mph in just seven seconds. BMW Another piece of alternative fuel technology to make the list is Hyundai's 100 Kilowatt hydrogen fuel cell. The Hyundai fuel cells power the cars by converting hydrogen into electricity. Hyundai The fuel cell is offered on the Hyundai Tucson FCV SUV, which Ward's editors praised for being powerful, quiet, and user-friendly. Hyundai The final engine on the list is also the only diesel to make the cut -- RAM's 3.0 turbodiesel V-6. The potent truck engine is the only one of the three diesels from last year's list to make it in this year's top 10. Chrysler The Italian-engineered oil burner is lauded for its great fuel economy and refinement that's on par with the best diesels produced by Germany's elite luxury car makers. RAM

