A warden at the federal jail where Ghislaine Maxwell and R. Kelly are being held has been charged with murdering her husband

The Metropolitan Detention Center in New York. Johannes Eisele / Getty Images

The associate warden of a New York federal jail – which is currently housing Ghislaine Maxwell and R. Kelly – has been charged with murdering her husband at their New Jersey home, authorities said.

Authorities say Antonia Ashford, 44, of Jackson, shot her 47-year-old husband, Roderick Ashford, with a handgun on Monday.

Officers with the Jackson Township Police Department responded to the couple’s home at around 2:15 a.m. Monday and found Roderick Ashford’s lying unresponsive on the floor with a gunshot wound to the face, officials said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Antonia Ashford is an associate warden at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center where Maxwell – a longtime Jeffrey Epstein confidant – and R. Kelly are being held as they await their trials.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.