A warden at the federal jail where Ghislaine Maxwell and R. Kelly are being held has been charged with murdering her husband

Natalie Musumeci
The Metropolitan Detention Center in New York
The Metropolitan Detention Center in New York. Johannes Eisele / Getty Images

The associate warden of a New York federal jail – which is currently housing Ghislaine Maxwell and R. Kelly – has been charged with murdering her husband at their New Jersey home, authorities said.

Authorities say Antonia Ashford, 44, of Jackson, shot her 47-year-old husband, Roderick Ashford, with a handgun on Monday.

Officers with the Jackson Township Police Department responded to the couple’s home at around 2:15 a.m. Monday and found Roderick Ashford’s lying unresponsive on the floor with a gunshot wound to the face, officials said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Antonia Ashford is an associate warden at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center where Maxwell – a longtime Jeffrey Epstein confidant – and R. Kelly are being held as they await their trials.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.