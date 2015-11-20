These images show how similar the upcoming 'World of Warcraft' movie is to the game

“World of Warcraft” launched in North America nearly 11 years ago.

The game still boasts over 7 million players — a huge feat for such an aged game, and one that requires a monthly subscription to play, no less.

And in 2016, “World of Warcraft” finally gets its big Hollywood debut:

Blizzard Entertainment Above: a still from the film ‘Warcraft,’ featuring big orcs and bigger wolves.

The film, simply named “Warcraft” arrives in theatres on June 10, 2016.

The first “Warcraft” trailer went live earlier this month. It’s full of references to people and places from the long-running game, and one Reddit user named “aerial51zd” put together a massive comparison chart detailing what’s what.

Check it out right here:

