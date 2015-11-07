After 10 years, the first trailer for the 'World of Warcraft' movie is here

Back in 2006, Blizzard Entertainment announced the development of a “World of Warcraft” movie.
10 years later, after a number of delays, we finally have the first trailer for “Warcraft.”
Universal and Legendary Pictures released the official trailer for the film Friday. What do you think WoW fans, is this everything you’ve been waiting for?
“Warcraft” will be in theatres June 10, 2016.
