Any Company Debating Whether Or Not To Use Pinterest Should Look At What It Has Done For Warby Parker

Online glasses company Warby Parker has grown exponentially since it launched, and now it has another source of traffic: Pinterest.At the recent Behance 99% conference on creativity, Warby Parker co-founder Neil Blumenthal said that “we saw traffic quadruple from Pinterest” in the past few months.



We reached out after the conference to get more specifics, and Neil clarified that traffic from Pinterest has actually tripled in the past few months — which aligns with the recent spike in Pinterest users — and that “traffic from Pinterest converts at a higher rate than traffic from Facebook and Twitter,” meaning that customers who come to the site via Pinterest are actually buying more glasses. This is more proof that product-driven, ecommerce companies should take advantage of the photo-sharing site.

At the conference Blumenthal also spoke about how his company is inspired by Apple, and how “its whole marketing strategy is about instilling confidence all along the way,” from the usability of its website to the quality of the box where the iPhone is stored.

He also shared Warby Parker’s hiring philosophy: “We hire slow, fire fast. Better to have a hole than an a-hole.”

