Take A Tour Of Warby Parker's Hip Eyeglass Showroom [PHOTOS]

Eyeglass company Warby Parker is leading a direct-to-consumer renaissance.



Empowered by the Internet, Warby and other e-commerce companies have cut out the middleman and offer products that are both premium and affordable.

In addition to its online presence, the company has a showroom at its headquarters in Soho. Customers can try out their glasses right across the room from the person who will process their order.

The company’s new flagship store in New York, which utilizes Wi-Fi and other technologies, also compliments Warby Parker’s e-commerce strategy.

“Warby Parker is building the next generation retail experience for a quantified society, one that marries the digital and the physical, data and emotion,” explained Om Malik at GigaOm.

We took a tour of Warby Parker’s showroom.

