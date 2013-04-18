Take A Tour Of Warby Parker's Hip Eyeglass Showroom [PHOTOS]

Megan Willett, Ashley Lutz
Warby Parker Soho Showroom

Eyeglass company Warby Parker is leading a direct-to-consumer renaissance. 

Empowered by the Internet, Warby and other e-commerce companies have cut out the middleman and offer products that are both premium and affordable. 

In addition to its online presence, the company has a showroom at its headquarters in Soho. Customers can try out their glasses right across the room from the person who will process their order. 

The company’s new flagship store in New York, which utilizes Wi-Fi and other technologies, also compliments Warby Parker’s e-commerce strategy.

“Warby Parker is building the next generation retail experience for a quantified society, one that marries the digital and the physical, data and emotion,” explained Om Malik at GigaOm

We took a tour of Warby Parker’s showroom. 

The Warby Parker showroom is just south of W. Houston Street on Lafayette in NYC's SoHo neighbourhood.

The building has this cool lobby decorated with artwork, and you have to sign in to go upstairs.

Here we are! The 5th floor is Warby's corporate office and showroom.

You can catch a glimpse of the open offices behind this Jack Kerouac quote in the window.

To your immediate right is the airy Warby Parker showroom.

Glasses line all the walls with books and mirrors. These glasses are organised together because of their larger frames.

And here are the sunglasses. All of the glasses are unisex, so no need to differentiate by men and women.

Towards the other end of the room are glasses for smaller faces.

Everyone there was talking and trying on glasses with friends — it was a very social experience.

This table showcased Warby Parker's newest frames.

They were neatly laid out on books, which was a cool concept.

This table held the most popular glasses. You can see the checkout computers right behind it.

The Warby Parker titanium collection was arranged on the bookcases and surrounded by powerHouse Books.

The store even had a monocle!

These cool iron chairs and stools were available if you wanted to sit and try on glasses.

And then when you were ready to check out, a sales person would help you through the process at the computer terminals.

On the other side of the book shelf was an open waiting area with leather couches and tables for guests.

If you were thirsty, there was also this sweet refreshment area, set up on old-school valises.

Over in the company's offices, desks were arranged in an open floorplan with different rooms set aside for meetings. It was cool to see where your glasses would come from while shopping.

One last look at the showroom before we go.

You've toured the Warby Parker showroom...

Now find out how to pick out the best glasses when you get there >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.