Take A Tour Of Warby Parker's Hip Eyeglass Showroom [PHOTOS]

Eyeglass company Warby Parker is leading a direct-to-consumer renaissance.
Empowered by the Internet, Warby and other e-commerce companies have cut out the middleman and offer products that are both premium and affordable.
In addition to its online presence, the company has a showroom at its headquarters in Soho. Customers can try out their glasses right across the room from the person who will process their order.
The company’s new flagship store in New York, which utilizes Wi-Fi and other technologies, also compliments Warby Parker’s e-commerce strategy.
“Warby Parker is building the next generation retail experience for a quantified society, one that marries the digital and the physical, data and emotion,” explained Om Malik at GigaOm.
We took a tour of Warby Parker’s showroom.
The Warby Parker showroom is just south of W. Houston Street on Lafayette in NYC's SoHo neighbourhood.
Glasses line all the walls with books and mirrors. These glasses are organised together because of their larger frames.
And here are the sunglasses. All of the glasses are unisex, so no need to differentiate by men and women.
The Warby Parker titanium collection was arranged on the bookcases and surrounded by powerHouse Books.
And then when you were ready to check out, a sales person would help you through the process at the computer terminals.
On the other side of the book shelf was an open waiting area with leather couches and tables for guests.
Over in the company's offices, desks were arranged in an open floorplan with different rooms set aside for meetings. It was cool to see where your glasses would come from while shopping.
