Warby Parker sent a customer a gift card to a bar after they found out her car was stolen

Last week, 25-year-old Atlanta resident Tess Johnson received an unwelcome surprise when her Jeep Cherokee was stolen from the parking lot of her apartment complex.

Later that day, she stopped by a Warby Parker store in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighbourhood to pick up a pair of glasses she had ordered the week before.

A sales representative there asked how her day was going.

“The group of employees circled around me as I told the story and each of them was so empathetic and awesome,” Johnson told Business Insider. “They offered to take me out to dinner that night, and I said they were too kind to offer. They joked that I could use a beer — I’m a huge beer person so I said that a beer sounded amazing. Offhand I mentioned maybe I’ll head to the Porter later (it’s a serious craft beer bar in Atlanta), and they all said that was one of their favourite restaurants too.”

Johnson works at an ad firm called Blue Sky Agency, and she has a passion for craft beer marketing.

As she was leaving, the store manager asked Johnson her address.

“I felt like she might have had something up her sleeve,” Johnson said. “She told me to please take care, and to come back soon and let them know how things were going.”

A week later, a card with a $US20 gift card to the Porter Beer Bar arrived at her apartment.

“Everyone [at the store] is so kind and the manager is amazing,” Johnson said.

We first spotted Johnson’s story on Reddit.

