These Quirky Charts From Warby Parker Will Tell You What You Should Read Next

Warby Parker has found a great deal of success in the eyewear space, selling more than one million pairs of glasses as of June 2014.

The startup has established itself as a recognisable lifestyle brand on its way to making high-quality glasses available at a reasonable price point.

On its company blog, Warby Parker shares fashion tips, stylised photographs, and fun illustrations.

One of the blog’s features is a set of book-recommending flowcharts. Like many of the brand’s other materials, the charts have clean graphics and a quirky design.

