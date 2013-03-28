How To Find The Perfect Pair Of Glasses For Your Face

Despite what we’ve been told, finding the perfect pair of glasses doesn’t depend on face shape alone.
Someone with a rounder visage can rock a round frame just as well as someone with a square-shaped face. It’s just a matter of choosing the glasses that complement you the best.
But if that seems overwhelming, don’t worry — it doesn’t mean you have to try on every pair in the store to know which frames you want to take home with you.
Looking for answers, we visited the SoHo showroom of Warby Parker, an online retailer of glasses, where the company’s style experts gave us some foolproof guidelines for finding the perfect pair of glasses.
First decide if you have a smaller or larger face. Smaller faces look better with smaller frames, and vice versa.
Decide how thick you want your glasses to be. Thinner frames won't detract from your features, but thicker frames are a bold and trendy choice.
Next decide if you want wide or narrow sides. Sometimes bold fronts can be accompanied by thin sides, which can change the look entirely.
Deciding between round vs. rectangular frames is all about attitude. Round frames have an old-school feel, whereas rectangular frames are classic.
For colour, the possibilities are endless: Tortoise, two-tone, all black, blue, titanium, etc. Just remember that sometimes the colour of the glasses will look different on your face than on the rack.
Some men think hardware on the front of glasses can look like jewelry, others think it's a cool addition, and some don't even notice. Try on a few pairs to know how you feel.
But the ultimate rule when buying glasses is to make sure the frames don't go above your eyebrows, and the bottom of the frames don't touch your cheeks.
And if you still feel lost, start with a thinner, rectangle shape and go from there. Every frame works for someone, you just have to find the one that works for you.
