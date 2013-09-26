How The Founders Of Warby Parker Disrupted The Eyewear Industry By Going Against Their Original Idea

This is the eighth post of the “Inspired to Strive” series, in which business leaders share their stories of success. “Inspired to Strive” is sponsored by CIT. See more posts in the series »

When Neil Blumenthal and his friends started Warby Parker, they wanted to disrupt the optical industry.

But they never expected to do it so quickly.

In three years, Warby Parker has built a recognisable brand with over 300 employees managing a successful online business and retail stores and showrooms in New York, Boston, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

Despite the fast-changing company dynamics, the four co-founders — Andrew Hunt, Jeffrey Raider, David Gilboa and Blumenthal — came up with ways to keep each other in check, and to make sure they made collective decisions about the direction of the company.

We interviewed Blumenthal about the strategies his team used to get exposure and expand the company, and how betting against their original idea about an online-only business has paid off tremendously.

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti. Additional camera by Justin Gmoser

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.